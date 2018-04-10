Baby elephant rescued after falling down well

April 10 (UPI) -- A group of wildlife officers in Sri Lanka were filmed digging out an old well to rescue a baby elephant that had fallen inside.

A video filmed Friday near the town of Ampara shows the wildlife officers using a digger to remove the concrete top of the well and dig down to where the elephant had ended up after falling into the hole.

The officers said the elephant's herd was nearby and was initially aggressive toward the rescuers until the animals apparently decided to allow them to proceed.

The rescuers are eventually able to reach the elephant and help it out of the whole.

A veterinarian examined the pachyderm and determined it was suffering from non-life threatening stomach wounds.

The elephant was released and briefly charged at the wildlife officers before running off to rejoin its herd.