Authorities rescue puppy from tire rim in Texas

April 10 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Texas shared video from the rescue of a puppy that wound up with its head stuck in the rim of a tire.

Bastrop County Animal Control and Shelter posted photos and videos to Facebook chronicling the rescue of the puppy, which was found with its head stuck in the tire rim while its concerned mother and siblings watched from nearby.

The post said the puppy was rescued with assistance from the Bastrop County Fire Department and local rescue Wags for Hope and Healing.

Animal Control said it is working together with Wags for Hope and Healing to spay and neuter the mother dog and her puppies, which will later be made available for adoption.