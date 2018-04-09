Home / Odd News

Zoo theft attempt foiled when monkeys fight back

By Ben Hooper  |  April 9, 2018 at 11:42 AM
April 9 (UPI) -- A zoo in New Zealand said an apparent attempt to steal squirrel monkeys from their enclosure was foiled when the primates fought back.

The Wellington Zoo said someone used bolt cutters to break into the squirrel monkey enclosure after the zoo closed Friday night.

"We initially believed a squirrel monkey was missing however we have since located all of these monkeys," the zoo said in a Facebook post.

The zoo said several of the 12 monkeys living in the enclosure sustained minor injuries, leading officials to believe they fought off the attempted thieves.

"They are all doing well and we're keeping them all together so they can support each other while they settle back into their daily routine," the zoo said in a follow-up post. "We'll be keeping a close eye on them over the next few days to make sure they are well."

The zoo said police are investigating the break-in.

