Wild elephant wanders into Chinese city, approaches doors

April 9 (UPI) -- Astonished residents of a Chinese city captured photos and video when a wild elephant unexpectedly wandered through several neighborhoods.

Witnesses said the elephant was first spotted on a tea plantation Saturday night and videos captured by residents of Pu'er City, Yunnan Province, show the young pachyderm wandering through their yards and even approaching front doors.

Police said the elephant entered the city's downtown about 10:30 p.m. and was seen knocking over fences at the side of a major road.

An emergency management plan was put into effect to protect local residents and police used a drone to keep track of the elephant's movements. Police and forest officials said the animal returned to the forest via the plantation where it was first spotted about 4:50 a.m. Sunday, officials said.

No injuries were reported from the elephant's visit to the city.