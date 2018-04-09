Truck ends up submerged after boat launching fail

April 9 (UPI) -- A visitor to the Houston shore captured video of an attempt to back a boat into the water that ended up with the SUV plunging into the water.

The video shows the aftermath of a disastrous attempt to use an SUV to back a boat into the water at a Houston boat ramp.

The filmer said the driver of the truck lost control while backing up toward the water and the vehicle ended up going in with the boat and the trailer.

The video shows a man swim up and help the driver of the truck get out of the vehicle and back to shore.

The footage shows the truck slowly drifting further and further into the water as boats attempt to reach it to tie a rope to the hitch and tow it back toward shore.

The truck finally disappears under the water at the end of the video. It was unclear whether it has since been recovered.