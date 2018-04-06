Semi truck with raised bed collides with pedestrian bridge

April 6 (UPI) -- A truck with its bed raised crashed into a pedestrian bridge on a Quebec highway, causing canola seeds to go flying into the air and rain down on the roadway.

The video, filmed Wednesday on eastbound Highway 40 in Repentigny, shows the semi truck with its bed raised crashing into the pedestrian bridge overpass, causing the truck's bed to burst and spill its load of canola seeds.

The pedestrian bridge was dismantled and the road was reopened after about 20 hours of cleanup operations. No injuries were reported.

Accident investigators said they are looking into why the truck's bed was raised and whether any charges will be filed over the incident.