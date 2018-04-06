Seagull steals package of bacon from shopper's cart

April 6 (UPI) -- A sneaky seagull in Scotland was caught on camera swooping down on a shopper's cart in a grocery store parking lot and stealing a package of bacon.

The video, filmed in the parking lot of an Asda store in Elgin, Moray, shows the seagull descending on the cart while the shopper's back is turned.

The video, filmed from a nearby car, shows the gull grab a package of bacon in its mouth without landing and flap away.

The shopper turns around just in time to see the seagull abscond with her bacon.