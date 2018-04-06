Queen Mary allowing guests to stay in 'notoriously haunted' room

April 6 (UPI) -- Officials with The Queen Mary in California said the retired ocean liner will be renting out a "notoriously haunted" room for the first time in 30 years.

The cruise liner, since turned into a Long Beach hotel, announced Stateroom B340, which has been featured on shows including SYFY Channel's Ghost Hunters and British series Most Haunted, will be available to guests starting at $499 a night beginning Friday, April 13.

"The last time the room was occupied by a guest was in the 1980s," Stephen Sowards, general manager of the Queen Mary, in a statement provided to KABC-TV. "For decades we've had thousands of visitors request to occupy the room, and after 30 years, we are excited to once again extend the offer to our guests."

Officials said paranormal activity in the room has been reported as far back as the ship's final ocean voyage in 1967.

Guests staying in the room reported unusual activity, including lights and water faucets turning on and off by themselves, as well as covers being removed from guests while they sleep. Some reported waking to see a dark figure standing next to the bed.

The Queen Mary said the room comes with standard hotel amenities, as well as a chest containing items that include a Ouija board, tarot cards, a crystal ball and other ghost-hunting equipment.