Home / Odd News

Police warn of African serval on the loose in Ontario

By Ben Hooper  |  April 6, 2018 at 9:43 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 6 (UPI) -- Police in Ontario are warning residents to steer clear of an exotic African serval cat that escaped from its owner's home in the province.

Ontario Provincial Police tweeted the exotic cat, named Cassie, escaped Thursday morning from her owner's home in Tiny Township, near Wolf Trail and Tall Pines Road.

Cassie's owner said the serval went missing for nearly a week during a previous escape last summer.

Police said they do not plan to return Cassie to her owner and are instead making arrangements to take her to an animal sanctuary when she is caught.

Police asked residents to contact authorities if the serval is spotted and warned locals not to attempt to approach the cat themselves.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Strong crocodile climbs up waterfall in Australia Strong crocodile climbs up waterfall in Australia
Cat rescued after three days in a tree runs up another tree Cat rescued after three days in a tree runs up another tree
Dad holds up 'SAY NO' sign during marriage proposal Dad holds up 'SAY NO' sign during marriage proposal
Lightning strike on teen's truck caught on camera Lightning strike on teen's truck caught on camera
Florida couple wake to find alligator swimming in their pool Florida couple wake to find alligator swimming in their pool