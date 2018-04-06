Police warn of African serval on the loose in Ontario

April 6 (UPI) -- Police in Ontario are warning residents to steer clear of an exotic African serval cat that escaped from its owner's home in the province.

Ontario Provincial Police tweeted the exotic cat, named Cassie, escaped Thursday morning from her owner's home in Tiny Township, near Wolf Trail and Tall Pines Road.

Cassie's owner said the serval went missing for nearly a week during a previous escape last summer.

Police said they do not plan to return Cassie to her owner and are instead making arrangements to take her to an animal sanctuary when she is caught.

Police asked residents to contact authorities if the serval is spotted and warned locals not to attempt to approach the cat themselves.