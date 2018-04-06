Home / Odd News

Men help beached dolphin back out to sea in Texas

By Ben Hooper  |  April 6, 2018 at 11:16 AM
April 6 (UPI) -- A beached dolphin in Texas was helped back out to sea by two men and the rescue was caught on camera by a witness.

LaJean Hicks said an EMS worker and a bystander came to the rescue of the dolphin about 5:30 p.m. Thursday after it became stranded on Bolivar Peninsula.

Hicks said the rescuers noted the dolphin appeared to have sustained injuries from a suspected shark attack and became stranded when it swam into shallow water.

She said it took the men six tries to get the dolphin into deep enough water that it could swim away on its own.

A similar scene played out last month at Ponce Beach in Sinaloa, Mexico, where a photographer and his client came to the rescue of a dolphin they found stranded in the sand during a photo shoot.

