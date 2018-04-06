Home / Odd News

Goat surprises onlookers with rooftop perch

April 6, 2018
April 6 (UPI) -- A goat captured the attention of stunned onlookers when it was seen climbing on the roof of a suburban home in Australia.

A plumber working at a house in the Jutland Parade area of Dalkeith, a Perth suburb, captured video of the unusual animal standing atop the roof of a neighboring home.

The goat remains on the roof for several moments before starting to make its way back to the ground.

The filmer did not know if the goat was owned by the residents of the home or if it wandered in from elsewhere.

