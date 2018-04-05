Strong crocodile climbs up waterfall in Australia

April 5 (UPI) -- A group of boaters in Australia who spotted a crocodile nearby captured video of the reptile showing off its climbing skills by scaling a waterfall.

The video, recorded Friday on the Roper River in Northern Territory, shows the crocodile showing impressive strength by climbing up the waterfall -- although it falls back down seconds later.

"Some friends, their kids and myself were boating along the looking for run offs to have a fish," the filmer wrote.

"We noticed a crocodile waiting for a feed at the bottom of the waterfall. As we got closer, it decided to try and climb up which is very rarely seen so I thought I'd start filming. We were amazed at its strength. I was surprised when he started climbing rather than swimming away from us," they wrote.