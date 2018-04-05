Sonic asks customers not to smoke pot in the drive-through

April 5 (UPI) -- Managers of a Sonic fast-food eatery in Mississippi put up a sign in the drive-through with a request for customers: Don't smoke marijuana while ordering.

Customers at the Sonic drive-through in Gulfport snapped photos that went viral online after the restaurant posted a sign about its marijuana policy.

The sign reads: "ATTENTION: If you are smoking weed in the drive thru you will not be served! Please show some common courtesy and smoke and air out before pulling up to order."

Store manager Yasman Freeman said the sign was posted in March after a customer in the drive-through blew marijuana smoke in the face of an employee who is a minor.

Freeman said the sign appears to have been effective, as well as serving as a conversation topic for amused patrons.

"There have also been a lot of pictures taken," she told the SunHerald newspaper.