Home / Odd News

Runaway dog back home after porcupine mishap

By Ben Hooper  |  April 5, 2018 at 11:19 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 5 (UPI) -- A New Hampshire animal rescue group shared photos of an unimpressed dog with a face full of quills after an encounter with a porcupine.

Granite State Dog Recovery posted photos to Facebook showing a beagle named Milo before and after the porcupine quills were removed from his face.

The post said Milo had escaped from his home in Middleton and apparently ended up in an altercation with some local wildlife.

The group said Milo is back home and recovering from his porcupine encounter.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Store owner sharing Mega Millions bonus with workers Store owner sharing Mega Millions bonus with workers
Talented dog shows off tightrope walking skills Talented dog shows off tightrope walking skills
Mischievous giant panda steals broom from keeper Mischievous giant panda steals broom from keeper
Curious great white shark follows Florida fishing boat Curious great white shark follows Florida fishing boat
Police department's big-mouthed suspect sketch goes viral Police department's big-mouthed suspect sketch goes viral