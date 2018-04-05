Runaway dog back home after porcupine mishap

April 5 (UPI) -- A New Hampshire animal rescue group shared photos of an unimpressed dog with a face full of quills after an encounter with a porcupine.

Granite State Dog Recovery posted photos to Facebook showing a beagle named Milo before and after the porcupine quills were removed from his face.

The post said Milo had escaped from his home in Middleton and apparently ended up in an altercation with some local wildlife.

The group said Milo is back home and recovering from his porcupine encounter.