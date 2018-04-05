Lottery player's hot streak earns $30, $40, $50,000 wins

April 5 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery player said he hit a hot streak with scratch-off tickets that earned him $30, $40 and finally $50,000.

The 57-year-old Centreville man, who recently retired from the Navy after 22 years, said he bought three $2,000,000 Mega Bucks scratch-offs during a recent grocery run at Queen Anne's County Store in Centreville.

The father of two and grandfather of four said he was elated when the first two tickets earned him $30 and $40 prizes, but he was shocked when the final ticket revealed a $50,000 jackpot.

"That was three winners in a row," he said. "I was happy to win that!"

The man said he plans to use his winnings to pay his bills and save the rest for the future.