Lightning strike on teen's truck caught on camera

April 5 (UPI) -- An Ohio teenager said his whole body "was numb" momentarily when his truck was struck by lighting in an incident caught by another driver's dash cam.

Gregory Workman, 17, of Parma, said he was driving Tuesday night on Interstate 90, near Painesville, when the lighting bolt struck his truck.

"My whole body was numb. It felt like I was floating for a second. Your body feels so weird; the hair was standing up on the back of my neck and face," Workman told WJW-TV.

The strike was caught on dashboard camera video by Andy Graham, who was driving behind Workman.

"My hat flew off my head. It actually flew off when the bolt hit. All the sparks came up on my truck. I have a stuffed animal on my dashboard and it flew back into the backseat. For a second, I felt like Marty McFly and I was going back to the future," Workman said.

Workman was surprised to discover he was uninjured and his truck wasn't damaged.

"As soon as I got home and laid down, I started thinking, what if I had gone one mile slower, took that turn, or waited on that stop sign longer? It makes you think, really," Workman said.