Escaped goats rescued from Pennsylvania bridge

April 5 (UPI) -- Police and transit officials in Pennsylvania performed an unusual rescue when two escaped goats wandered out onto a beam at the side of a bridge.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Authority posted photos to Facebook showing Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation workers and Pennsylvania Turnpike employees using a crane to reach two goats that wandered out onto a narrow beam on the side of the Mahoning River Bridge.

The post said the goats had escaped from a nearby farm and wandered out onto the bridge, which connects Pennsylvania and Ohio.

The goats were returned to their farm unharmed.