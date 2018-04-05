Home / Odd News

Escaped goats rescued from Pennsylvania bridge

By Ben Hooper  |  April 5, 2018 at 10:54 AM
April 5 (UPI) -- Police and transit officials in Pennsylvania performed an unusual rescue when two escaped goats wandered out onto a beam at the side of a bridge.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Authority posted photos to Facebook showing Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation workers and Pennsylvania Turnpike employees using a crane to reach two goats that wandered out onto a narrow beam on the side of the Mahoning River Bridge.

The post said the goats had escaped from a nearby farm and wandered out onto the bridge, which connects Pennsylvania and Ohio.

The goats were returned to their farm unharmed.

