April 4 (UPI) -- A talented dog in China was filmed showing off its unusual trick -- walking on tightropes like a circus performer.

A video filmed at the dog's owner's house in Yuncheng City, Shanxi Province, shows the malinois dog walking on a pair of parallel ropes.

The canine methodically makes its way to the end of the ropes on the roof of the house.

The owner said the dog has been training to walk tightropes for about five months.