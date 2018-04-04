Police department's big-mouthed suspect sketch goes viral

April 4 (UPI) -- A British police department's computer-generated sketch of a suspect is going viral thanks to the face's unrealistic proportions.

Warwickshire Police tweeted a sketch of a man believed to have been involved in a distraction burglary in Stratford, England, in February.

The department said the sketch was based on the victim's description, but commenters on Twitter suggested the sketch's unusually large mouth and teeth made it more closely resemble a Snapchat filter than a real person's face.

The sketch also drew comparisons to aliens from the Men in Black franchise, large-mouthed cartoon characters and the Goombas from the 1993 Super Mario Bros. film.