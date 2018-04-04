Kitten rescued after three days in Brooklyn tree

April 4 (UPI) -- The New York Fire Department rescued a kitten whose three-day adventure in a tree was initially thought to be an April Fools' prank.

Alexandra Sanchez said her kitten, Reese's, became stranded atop a 60-foot tree at the Kingsborough Houses complex in the Crown Heights are of Brooklyn on Sunday.

Sanchez said she tried calling 911, but dispatchers thought her report was a prank.

"They thought it was a joke, they were like 'oh April Fools', it's a cat in a tree really?' and I'm like for real, I am for real," Sanchez told WPIX-TV. "They hung up on me three times."

Sanchez said neighbors, animal rescuers and eventually even the New York Police Department attempted to reach the kitten, but ladders fell short of the high branch where Reese's was stranded.

The New York Fire Department brought a bucket truck to the scene on Tuesday and was able to reach the kitten. A video of the rescue was posted to Instagram by Crown Heights Animal Rescue.

"A lot of people don't realize you know, everyone thinks that cats don't have a soul," Brian Hull, director of the Crown Heights Animal Rescue, said. "It does. it has feelings, it shares happiness, sorrow it goes through the whole nine yards, just like we do."

Rescuers said Reese's was dehydrated, but uninjured.