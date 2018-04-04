Iowa police seeking statue-snatching bear-nappers

April 4 (UPI) -- Police in Iowa are asking for the public's help in tracking down an unusual kidnapping victim -- a 3-foot-tall wooden statue of a bear.

The Bettendorf Police Department posted photos to Facebook showing a man and a woman accused of absconding from a Bettendorf restaurant with a carved wooden bear that greeted guests at the eatery.

Police said the couple fled the restaurant Thursday in what appears to be a Nissan Armada.

Investigators asked anyone to come forward with any information that could help "locate and reunite this adorable bear with its rightful owner."