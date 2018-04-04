Home / Odd News

Curious great white shark follows Florida fishing boat

By Ben Hooper  |  April 4, 2018 at 12:32 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 4 (UPI) -- A couple boating off the Florida coast captured video of a curious great white shark that repeatedly approached their boat.

Rosie Sanchez posted photos and videos to Facebook showing the large great white shark she and her husband encountered while fishing off the coast of Key Largo.

The videos show the shark repeatedly approach the boat. It appears to bump the vessel with its nose at least once.

Sanchez said it was surprising to encounter the large shark in only 60 feet of water.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Herd of wild horses blocks Arizona road Herd of wild horses blocks Arizona road
Colorado man spots four mountain lions outside his home Colorado man spots four mountain lions outside his home
Brave dog chases crop-stealing elephant away from village Brave dog chases crop-stealing elephant away from village
Motorcyclist walks away from caught-on-camera crash unharmed Motorcyclist walks away from caught-on-camera crash unharmed
Coconut juice craving leads to $100,000 lottery win Coconut juice craving leads to $100,000 lottery win