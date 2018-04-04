Curious great white shark follows Florida fishing boat

April 4 (UPI) -- A couple boating off the Florida coast captured video of a curious great white shark that repeatedly approached their boat.

Rosie Sanchez posted photos and videos to Facebook showing the large great white shark she and her husband encountered while fishing off the coast of Key Largo.

The videos show the shark repeatedly approach the boat. It appears to bump the vessel with its nose at least once.

Sanchez said it was surprising to encounter the large shark in only 60 feet of water.