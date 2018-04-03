Man confounds drivers with land-cruising jet ski

April 3 (UPI) -- A prankster in the Netherlands turned heads on city streets by taking a spin on his custom vehicle -- a jet ski modified for use on land.

A video filmed Vroomshoop on Easter -- which was also April Fools' Day -- shows the man confusing fellow travelers on city streets by cruising on his land jet ski.

The man said the vehicle was custom-made.

"I was driving my newly built jet ski after a friend finished it this Easter," the man wrote. "We build it because I woke up one day thinking about such a thing and I decided it had to happen. Now it's done and I haven't decided what to do with it."