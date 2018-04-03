Illinois family's Easter party crashed by toilet-dwelling snake

April 3 (UPI) -- An Illinois family said their Easter celebration was interrupted by an uninvited guest -- a snake slithering around inside a toilet.

Jay Tipton said he and his family were gathered at a rented hall on 12th Street in Quincy for an Easter Sunday party when there was a disturbance in the men's room.

The restroom problem turned out to be a large black snake inside a toilet.

Tipton said the family ended up sending the snake on its way by flushing it back down the toilet -- but it took a few flushes to usher the serpent away.