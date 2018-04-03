Home / Odd News

Illinois family's Easter party crashed by toilet-dwelling snake

By Ben Hooper  |  April 3, 2018 at 10:25 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 3 (UPI) -- An Illinois family said their Easter celebration was interrupted by an uninvited guest -- a snake slithering around inside a toilet.

Jay Tipton said he and his family were gathered at a rented hall on 12th Street in Quincy for an Easter Sunday party when there was a disturbance in the men's room.

The restroom problem turned out to be a large black snake inside a toilet.

Tipton said the family ended up sending the snake on its way by flushing it back down the toilet -- but it took a few flushes to usher the serpent away.

Related UPI Stories
Topics: Usher
Trending Stories
Family rescues dog from attacking mountain lion Family rescues dog from attacking mountain lion
Police boat pursued by large great white shark Police boat pursued by large great white shark
Woman wins $50,000 from her first-ever lottery ticket Woman wins $50,000 from her first-ever lottery ticket
Wandering alligator causes delays on Florida highway Wandering alligator causes delays on Florida highway
Netflix posts job openings for paid binge-watchers Netflix posts job openings for paid binge-watchers