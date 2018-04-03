Home / Odd News

Herd of wild horses blocks Arizona road

By Ben Hooper  |  April 3, 2018 at 2:56 PM
April 3 (UPI) -- A family driving through Arizona captured video when they came across a dust cloud that turned out to be a herd of wild horses.

The video, filmed Sunday, shows the vehicle approaching a dust cloud that stretches across a road in the Casa Blanca area.

The vehicle slows as it approaches the cloud, which is revealed to be a herd of wild horses running across the road.

"We were heading home from spending the Easter holiday with family. We saw a cloud of dust and noticed the herd of horses crossing the road," the filmer wrote.

