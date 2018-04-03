Home / Odd News

Freight train slams into stranded semi truck in Georgia

By Ben Hooper  |  April 3, 2018 at 1:26 PM
April 3 (UPI) -- A woman out for a walk in Georgia captured video of the moment a freight train slammed into a semi truck stranded on the tracks.

Liv Fowler posted a video to Twitter captured Monday evening in Acworth, where the semi truck apparently broke down on the railroad tracks.

The video shows the truck driver outside the vehicle and trying to signal the train with his arms, but the larger vehicle slams into the side of the semi.

The CSX train, which featured three locomotives and 162 freight cars, was heading from Atlanta to Tennessee at the time of the crash.

One person aboard the train was treated for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported, local authorities said.

