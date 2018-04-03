Home / Odd News

Couple at center of Chicago engagement mystery come forward

By Ben Hooper  |  April 3, 2018 at 11:55 AM
April 3 (UPI) -- A Chicago mystery has been solved after the couple behind an overpass proposal message revealed they are indeed engaged.

Drivers on Interstate 290 snapped photos last week when bright red letters appeared on an overpass reading, "Annamarie, will you marry me?"

The message sparked the imaginations of Chicagoans, who set out to find Annamarie and find out if she said "yes."

The man who created the message, named Angel, came forward and told WGN-TV he faked car trouble on the road and had Annamarie come to pick him up from the side of the highway.

He said his intended was so concerned about him that she didn't notice the message until he dropped to one knee and pointed to the question.

Angel said Annamarie answered, "yes."

