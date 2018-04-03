Colorado man spots four mountain lions outside his home

April 3 (UPI) -- A shocked Colorado resident grabbed his phone and recorded video when he looked out his window and saw four mountain lions walking in the road.

Barry Friedlander said he looked out the window Saturday at his home, about five miles northwest of Boulder, and spotted the four cougars walking casually down the middle of a long driveway.

"I was in the study, on the phone, glanced out the window and said, 'Oh my gosh look at the mountain lions,'" Friedlander told KDVR-TV.

Friedlander said he has spotted mountain lions before, but never traveling in such a large group.

Friedlander and his wife, Liz, said one of their beagles survived an attack from a cougar about 10 years ago.

"I realize that they live here and this their home, but it bothers me that they are comfortable coming up to windows and coming up to people's decks," Liz Friedlander said.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said they are monitoring mountain lion activity in the area.