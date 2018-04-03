Home / Odd News

Brave dog chases crop-stealing elephant away from village

April 3, 2018
April 3 (UPI) -- A resident of an Indian village captured video of a vigilant guard dog chasing off an elephant known to sneak into town to steal crops.

The video, recorded March 30, shows the dog blocking the elephant's path into the village, near the southern city of Chikmagalur.

The dog barks at the much larger animal and runs at it repeatedly until the pachyderm relents and leaves.

Village residents said they are familiar with the elephant, which often sneaks into the village to steal crops.

They said the dog blocked the elephant's path for nearly an hour before the would-be thief was driven away.

