Alligator removed from Florida woman's front yard

April 3 (UPI) -- A stunned Florida woman captured video as sheriff's deputies and wildlife officers worked to capture an alligator from her front yard.

Missy Allen Bradburn, who recorded the capture in a Facebook Live video, said she was in the back yard of her Land O'Lakes home with her dog on Monday when she heard Pasco County sheriff's deputies in her front yard.

Bradburn discovered the deputies were chasing an alligator that had wandered into her yard.

Bradburn's video shows sheriff's Cpl. Scott Keener and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers working to wrangle the alligator and tape its mouth shut.

Authorities said an arrow was removed from the alligator's body before it was released back into a safe area.

"I have lived here for 10 years and I have never seen an alligator so I was really shocked at the size of it," Bradburn told WFTS-TV.

Bradburn said authorities told her the alligators are becoming more active as their mating season approaches.

"It is mating season soon so be very careful, but never do you think you'd walk out your door and meet one," Bradburn said.