Wandering alligator causes delays on Florida highway

By Ben Hooper  |  April 2, 2018 at 2:40 PM
April 2 (UPI) -- A driver on a Florida highway captured video of a 7-foot alligator being chased out of traffic by a sheriff's deputy wielding an umbrella.

Drivers on Interstate 295 in Jacksonville on Sunday reported a large alligator causing traffic jams by wandering out in front of vehicles in the roadway.

The Jacksonville County Sheriff's Office was summoned to the scene.

One driver captured video of a deputy using an umbrella to guide the gator from the middle of the road to a grassy area off a nearby exit.

