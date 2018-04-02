Home / Odd News

Police boat pursued by large great white shark

By Ben Hooper  |  April 2, 2018 at 9:02 AM
April 2 (UPI) -- Australian officers out on a small police boat found themselves on the receiving end of a pursuit when a large great white shark chased them.

The South Australia Police said the officers aboard Investigator 2 were patrolling at Tapley Shoal, about 9 miles east of Edithburgh, and conducting inspections of recreational boats as well as alcohol and drug testing boat operators.

"[Thirty] boats were checked and pleasingly, no operators tested positive to drugs or alcohol and only a few minor breaches for safety equipment were found," police wrote.

The boat did have an unusual close encounter with a curious great white shark that followed the vessel for a few moments. Police nicknamed the shark "Noah."

"Noah wasn't keen on being breath tested and our Water Operations Unit officers were happy to oblige!" police said.

