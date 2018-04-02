New Jersey man wins online casino record jackpot on first play

April 2 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man said a round of post-work boredom led him to sign up for an online gambling app -- and he won a record-setting jackpot on his first play.

Anibal Lopes, 33, of Avenel, said he was bored after work on a recent day so he signed up for SugarHouse Online Casino and decided to place a bet on the Divine Fortune game.

Lopes said it was his very first spin on the game that won him a Mega Jackpot of $193,737, the largest payout since the site went live in New Jersey in September 2016.

"I thought this is not happening," Lopes said. "I couldn't believe I won that much money. I told my wife: I don't feel well. My legs are shaking. She said we need to get you to the emergency room. I told her no I'm not sick. I just won close to $194,000!"

Rush Street Interactive, the company behind SugarHouse, applauded Lopes' win.

"We are always happy for all of our winners, but we are especially excited about our biggest jackpot since we launched playsugarhouse.com a year and a half ago," said Richard Schwartz, president of Rush Street Interactive. "We love offering our players exciting games that provide real opportunities for significant winnings. We are constantly looking at new and innovative features and gaming opportunities that are all based around keeping our players happy."

Lopes said the money will go toward supporting his 6-year-old son.

"I want to use the money to save for him and also pay off bills," Lopes said. "I also plan on fixing up my house. I still can't believe this."