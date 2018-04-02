Netflix posts job openings for paid binge-watchers

April 2 (UPI) -- Streaming content juggernaut Netflix is seeking applicants for what many might consider a dream job -- paid binge watchers.

Netflix announced it is seeking to fill "editorial analyst" jobs that include watching, rating and categorizing original and imported programming.

The company said it requires someone "passionate about movies and TV with a deep knowledge of the entertainment industry" who can also work with "tight deadlines."

The listings are seeking analysts for original programming as well as Spanish and Japanese movies and TV shows.