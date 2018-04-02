Astros fan goes viral with hoverboard-powered tribute chair

April 2 (UPI) -- A Houston Astros superfan is going viral after he was documented cruising around the city in a motorized chair proclaiming his fandom.

Diego Torres' chair, which is decked out in Houston Astros logos and messages supporting the team, features wheels attached to all sides and moves around thanks to a hoverboard attached to the front.

Torres' chair went viral after a Reddit user snapped a photo of the man and uploaded it to the website.

The redditor, who posts under the username messycan, said he encountered Torres cruising around on his chair Saturday night in downtown Houston.