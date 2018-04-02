Home / Odd News

Astros fan goes viral with hoverboard-powered tribute chair

By Ben Hooper  |  April 2, 2018 at 2:23 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 2 (UPI) -- A Houston Astros superfan is going viral after he was documented cruising around the city in a motorized chair proclaiming his fandom.

Diego Torres' chair, which is decked out in Houston Astros logos and messages supporting the team, features wheels attached to all sides and moves around thanks to a hoverboard attached to the front.

Torres' chair went viral after a Reddit user snapped a photo of the man and uploaded it to the website.

The redditor, who posts under the username messycan, said he encountered Torres cruising around on his chair Saturday night in downtown Houston.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Police boat pursued by large great white shark Police boat pursued by large great white shark
11-foot alligator pulled from Florida family's pool
Goose attacks soldiers at Oklahoma Army post Goose attacks soldiers at Oklahoma Army post
Cyclist clings to back of truck on California highway Cyclist clings to back of truck on California highway
Drones deliver pizzas for 'Silicon Valley' promotion Drones deliver pizzas for 'Silicon Valley' promotion