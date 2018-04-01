Home / Odd News

11-foot alligator pulled from Florida family's pool

By Daniel Uria  |  Updated April 1, 2018 at 4:32 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 1 (UPI) -- Police in Florida pulled an 11-foot alligator out of a swimming pool after it decided to take a late night swim.

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office documented the encounter on Twitter after deputies found the large gator intruding on a family's property after midnight on Saturday.

"The 11-foot intruder didn't gracefully make his way through an open door. He decided instead, to bust right through the screen," the sheriff's office wrote.

Video showed a trapper carefully capturing the gator and pulling it out of the pool as it flailed its body in an attempt to break free.

Homeowner Patricia Carver told WFLA the gator tore through her screened in porch to get inside and damaged the screen door frame while being dragged away, but commended the deputies and the trapper for their work.

"The deputies were wonderful. The trapper did his job too by making sure the public was safe," Carver said.

The sheriff's office didn't specify what happened to the gator after it was captured, but state wildlife officials consider alligators found in populated areas "nuisance" if they are longer than 4 feet, according to the Sun Sentinel.

Such gators are typically euthanized instead of relocated, because they tend to return to the area where they were captured.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Goose attacks soldiers at Oklahoma Army post Goose attacks soldiers at Oklahoma Army post
Drones deliver pizzas for 'Silicon Valley' promotion Drones deliver pizzas for 'Silicon Valley' promotion
Avoiding a red light leads man to $100,000 lottery jackpot Avoiding a red light leads man to $100,000 lottery jackpot
Cyclist clings to back of truck on California highway Cyclist clings to back of truck on California highway
Cat rescued from between automatic glass doors Cat rescued from between automatic glass doors