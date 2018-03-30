Texas couple spot snake slithering on their front door

March 30 (UPI) -- A Texas couple said they received a fright from an unusual late-night visitor -- a large snake that slithered up onto their front door.

Allison Keller said she and her husband have been living in their Spring home for two years, but this week marked the first time they had a snake at their door.

Keller said their home security camera, which is mounted to the doorbell, was the first indicator that something was outside.

"My husband just happened to pick it up in the middle of the night and saw something was out here," Keller told KPRC-TV.

"We went to the video and we both freaked out it was terrifying," Keller said.

The culprit was a large snake slithering around on the door and its frame.

"Our subdivision is a new area, and we are surrounded by woods," Keller told Chron.com. "We knew there were snakes but this is the first time since we moved here two years ago that we've actually seen one."

Keller said they tried flickering the lights and making noise to scare the snake away, but it seemed unperturbed.

The serpent left on its own after a few minutes.

Experts said the serpent in the video appears to be a Texas rat snake.

"We are both terrified of snakes, so it was pretty creepy," Keller said. "We think that it was coiled around our porch light and then it made its way down to the door. Luckily it was just a rat snake, so, thankfully, not venomous."

Keller said the snake was only at the home for about five to 10 minutes, but they still took precautions in the morning.

"In the morning we went through the garage [instead]," Keller said.