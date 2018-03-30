Home / Odd News

Drones deliver pizzas for 'Silicon Valley' promotion

By Ben Hooper  |  March 30, 2018 at 2:01 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

March 30 (UPI) -- A fleet of drones were dispatched in San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York to deliver pizzas as a promotion for HBO's Silicon Valley.

The promotion, which ties into the plot of last Sunday's season premiere, saw the drones deliver 714 total pizzas in the three cities on Monday to Twitter users who tweeted out a pizza emoji with the hashtag "#sliceline," the name of a fictional app from the show.

A video captured in San Francisco shows one of the pizza deliveries being made to customers waiting outside.

The customized pizza boxes bore Silicon Valley show branding.

The promotion was executed by Fooji, a firm that specializes in promotional stunts for brands and TV shows.

Related UPI Stories
Topics: Drones
Trending Stories
Cheetah surprises Oregon man by jumping into vehicle Cheetah surprises Oregon man by jumping into vehicle
White lion jumps into safari bus full of students White lion jumps into safari bus full of students
Diver records underwater encounter with great white shark Diver records underwater encounter with great white shark
Texas festival goers construct record-breaking 4,500-foot ice cream sundae Texas festival goers construct record-breaking 4,500-foot ice cream sundae
Giant python slithers across road near Florida wildfires Giant python slithers across road near Florida wildfires