March 30 (UPI) -- A daredevil cyclist was caught on camera traveling at a high speed by clinging to the back of a semi truck driving on a stretch of highway.

The video, captured Wednesday, shows the bicyclist, who is not wearing a helmet, holding onto the back of a Knight Transportation refrigerated truck as it drives at a high speed on Highway 99 in Fresno.

The stretch of highway has a 55 mph speed limit for trucks.

"I was driving home from work and saw this," the filmer wrote.