Woman's first lottery ticket on 18th birthday wins big jackpot

By Ben Hooper  |  March 29, 2018 at 1:24 PM
March 29 (UPI) -- A Quebec woman who bought her first-ever lottery ticket on her 18th birthday ended up winning a jackpot that will keep her comfortable for life.

Charlie Lagarde said she stopped at a convenience store on her 18th birthday to buy a celebratory bottle of sparkling wine and a lottery ticket.

Lagarde selected a Loto Quebec Gagnant a vie, or "Winner for Life," ticket and discovered after she arrived home that she had won the top prize -- $775 a week for the rest of her life.

The lucky birthday girl said she plans to use the money to travel and pursue her passions.

"I want to study photography. One of my dreams would be to work for National Geographic," she said.

