Home / Odd News

White lion jumps into safari bus full of students

By Ben Hooper  |  March 29, 2018 at 3:13 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

March 29 (UPI) -- A group of students on a school trip to a wildlife reserve in South Africa had a frightening encounter when an adult white lion jumped into their bus.

A video filmed Saturday at a wildlife reserve in Bela Bela, Limpopo Province, shows the students on the safari bus being urged by their guides to "relax" and keep calm while the male lion sniffs around on the open safari vehicle.

The tour guides said the lion and his siblings, who can be seen standing nearby in the video, sometimes confuse cars for toys.

The lion explores the tour bus while the guides calmly escort the nervous students off the vehicle.

The filmer said the tour guides were familiar with the lion, named Zeus, and were able to coax him off the bus, as he is the "friendliest" of the group.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Florida woman films surprise encounter with gigantic rattlesnake Florida woman films surprise encounter with gigantic rattlesnake
Baby elephant turns on rescuers after being pulled from ditch Baby elephant turns on rescuers after being pulled from ditch
Rare Scottish wildcat dubbed 'The Beast' due to size Rare Scottish wildcat dubbed 'The Beast' due to size
Cheetah surprises Oregon man by jumping into vehicle Cheetah surprises Oregon man by jumping into vehicle
$1.4 million jackpot convinces man lottery isn't 'a conspiracy' $1.4 million jackpot convinces man lottery isn't 'a conspiracy'