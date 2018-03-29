White lion jumps into safari bus full of students

March 29 (UPI) -- A group of students on a school trip to a wildlife reserve in South Africa had a frightening encounter when an adult white lion jumped into their bus.

A video filmed Saturday at a wildlife reserve in Bela Bela, Limpopo Province, shows the students on the safari bus being urged by their guides to "relax" and keep calm while the male lion sniffs around on the open safari vehicle.

The tour guides said the lion and his siblings, who can be seen standing nearby in the video, sometimes confuse cars for toys.

The lion explores the tour bus while the guides calmly escort the nervous students off the vehicle.

The filmer said the tour guides were familiar with the lion, named Zeus, and were able to coax him off the bus, as he is the "friendliest" of the group.