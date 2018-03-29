Home / Odd News

Texas festival goers construct record-breaking 4,500-foot ice cream sundae

By Daniel Uria  |  March 29, 2018 at 9:59 PM
March 29 (UPI) -- Thousands of volunteers gathered at a festival in Texas to put together a record-breaking ice cream treat measuring nearly a mile long.

Attendees at the Spirit of Texas Festival in Wolf Pen Creek marveled at the 4,549-foot and 3.36-inch long ice cream sundae which broke the Guinness World Record for the longest ice-cream dessert.

The sundae was made using 500 gallons of H-E-B Texan Tackle Crackle ice-cream and topped with 300 gallons of chocolate and strawberry syrup, 2,000 cans of whipped cream, 25 pounds of sprinkles, and 20,000 cherries.

A Guinness World Records adjudicator inspected the dessert to ensure all of the ingredients were connected in a single line.

Once the record was confirmed more than 4,000 festival attendees consumed the record-breaking sundae in 30 minutes.

Spirit of Texas organizer Cynthia Caronna said the community played a vital part in putting on the festival and completing the record.

"My favorite part is just the whole community coming together. We have volunteers from Blinn, from A&M, from Mays busineess school from a number of the high schools coming out and creating memories and helping build a festival," Caronna said.

