Rare Scottish wildcat dubbed 'The Beast' due to size

March 28 (UPI) -- Wildlife researchers in Scotland unveiled footage of a rare wildcat dubbed "The Beast" due to its highly unusual size.

The team of researchers at Scottish Wildcat Haven, led by Paul O'Donoghue, released footage of a 4-foot-long wildcat that was recorded by a camera trap set by field worker Kev Bell in the Clashindarroch Forest.

Bell said he was shocked when he reviewed the footage and saw the size of the wildcat, which is about a foot longer than an average member of its species.

"I couldn't believe my eyes when I first saw this cat, he is enormous, a magnificent animal," Bell told the BBC.

The team said they have dubbed the cat "The Beast" in honor of its size.

Wildcats are considered among the rarest animals in the world, with only an estimated 100-300 remaining in the wild.