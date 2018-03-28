Home / Odd News

Baby elephant turns on rescuers after being pulled from ditch

By Ben Hooper  |  March 28, 2018 at 3:30 PM
March 28 (UPI) -- A caught-on-camera rescue of an elephant calf that fell into a trench near an Indian city ended with the confused pachyderm turning to attack its saviors.

The video, recorded Monday, shows local residents helping Forest Department officials use ropes to pull the baby elephant out of the 5-foot-deep trench, which had been created for a planned pipeline.

The young elephant, which was not injured, was apparently confused after being removed from the ditch and became agitated, charging at its rescuers.

Officials were able to put cloth over the elephant's eyes to help it calm down.

The Forest Department said the baby elephant was taken to a rescue center and will be reunited with its herd.

