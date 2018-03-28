$1.4 million jackpot convinces man lottery isn't 'a conspiracy'

March 28 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said a $1.9 million jackpot was all that it took to convince him that the lottery is not "all a conspiracy."

Eric Hartman, 33, of Pinchney told Michigan Lottery officials he bought a ticket for the Lotto 47 drawing March 14 despite his status as a lottery skeptic.

"Up until about 12 days ago, I didn't think anyone won the Lottery," he said. "I thought it was all a conspiracy, but I have a much different outlook now."

Hartmann said his mind was changed when he matched all of the numbers in the drawing, 03-14-29-34-40-47, winning a $1.4 million jackpot.

"I have been buying Lotto 47 tickets for about six months now. I buy a multi-draw ticket for 25 draws at a time because that covers about three months' worth of drawings. I just never thought I'd be the jackpot winner," Hartmann said.

"I was on lunch at work when I heard that a local player had won the jackpot. I went and checked my ticket, and I couldn't believe it. I left work early to get my ticket home and in my safe," he said.

He said his plans for the money include investing and providing for his family.

"I've got a young daughter, so this will definitely help out with her expenses," Hartman said. "I'll probably invest most of it for now."

"Winning feels great, but I've already got a great life so this is just icing on the cake for me," he said.