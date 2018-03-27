Home / Odd News

Rescue dog gets loose at New York's LaGuardia airport

By Ben Hooper  |  March 27, 2018 at 12:01 PM
March 27 (UPI) -- A dog rescued from the streets of Puerto Rico got loose at a New York airport and led police on a chase around the grounds.

Port Authority Police said the dog, named Beethoven, had just arrived with its handler at LaGuardia International Airport when it got loose from its crate about 4:10 p.m. Sunday.

The dog ran through Hanger 5A and made its way to an airport road before crawling under a fence.

Officers were able to capture the canine after he became trapped between fences, police said. The dog was returned to its handler uninjured.

Beethoven was flown to New York by a rescue group to seek a permanent home.

