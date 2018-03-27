Police help rescue big swan from busy road in New York state

March 27 (UPI) -- Police in New York state shared video from the rescue of a jumbo-sized swan rescued from a road after apparently being injured by a car.

Jessica Minogue said she was traveling on Spook Rock Road in Ramapo on Sunday evening when she spotted the big swan sitting dangerously close to traffic on the busy street.

"I was concerned not only he would get killed, but with his size and the spot on the road that someone else would be injured if they did hit him," Minogue told WCBS-TV.

She said she tried to lure the swan further away from traffic with doughnuts.

"Apparently he does not like white powder," she said. "I guess he likes chocolate better."

Ramapo police arrived on the scene and summoned wildlife experts to help corral the big swan.

Police posted a video of the swan's capture to Facebook.

"Operation 'Swan rescue' was a success!!!" police wrote. "The swan was captured and it's on its way to a rehabilitation farm. Thank you to everyone that helped."

Nuisance Wildlife Control Officer Marilyn Leybra, who nicknamed the swan Troublemaker, said the big bird was able to walk despite injuries to its feet from an apparent car strike.