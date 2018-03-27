Home / Odd News

Pet store burglar struggles to stuff pythons into duffel bag

By Ben Hooper  |  March 27, 2018 at 2:26 PM
March 27 (UPI) -- The owner of an Australian pet shop shared security camera footage of a bumbling burglar struggling to stuff pythons into a duffel bag.

The Wild About Reptiles store in Salisbury North, South Australia, posted security camera footage to Facebook showing the thief struggling to corral the three pythons in a bag after smashing their glass tanks.

The owners said each snake is worth about $200.

The store owners said the thief first entered the store about 3:30 a.m. Monday and fled with the cash register. He returned about an hour later for the snakes.

