Pet store burglar struggles to stuff pythons into duffel bag

March 27 (UPI) -- The owner of an Australian pet shop shared security camera footage of a bumbling burglar struggling to stuff pythons into a duffel bag.

The Wild About Reptiles store in Salisbury North, South Australia, posted security camera footage to Facebook showing the thief struggling to corral the three pythons in a bag after smashing their glass tanks.

The owners said each snake is worth about $200.

The store owners said the thief first entered the store about 3:30 a.m. Monday and fled with the cash register. He returned about an hour later for the snakes.