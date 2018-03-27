Home / Odd News

Inventor makes 3D printer play Beethoven

By Ben Hooper  |  March 27, 2018 at 2:11 PM
March 27 (UPI) -- A tinkerer who designed and built his own 3D printer from scratch posted a video showing one of the device's more unusual capabilities -- playing Beethoven.

Pavlos Georgiadis posted a video to YouTube showing off the unusual musical talent of his Computer Numeric Control Machine/3D printer, which he designed and built himself.

The video shows the machine using its movements and software beeps to play Beethoven's "Fur Elise."

"I designed a complete CNC/3D printer machine from scratch (hardware, electronics and software). While testing some of the features in the software I decided to make the machine play music just for fun," Pavlos said.

