Florida woman films surprise encounter with gigantic rattlesnake

March 27 (UPI) -- A Florida woman walking with some friends captured video of a gargantuan rattlesnake they came upon in an open field.

Jacksonville resident Lindsey Nilsen, who posted photos and a video from the encounter to Facebook, said she and her friends came across the 6-foot eastern diamondback rattlesnake in a field in the Oakleaf area on Sunday.

"Ain't he a beaut!!" Nilsen wrote.

She said she and her friends did not harm or kill the snake, which is seen in the video slithering away to taller grass.

"That is a big [expletive] rattlesnake right there, dude," a man's voice says in the video. "Oh my god, that [expletive] is like six foot."