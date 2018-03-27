Home / Odd News

Florida woman films surprise encounter with gigantic rattlesnake

By Ben Hooper  |  March 27, 2018 at 9:56 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

March 27 (UPI) -- A Florida woman walking with some friends captured video of a gargantuan rattlesnake they came upon in an open field.

Jacksonville resident Lindsey Nilsen, who posted photos and a video from the encounter to Facebook, said she and her friends came across the 6-foot eastern diamondback rattlesnake in a field in the Oakleaf area on Sunday.

"Ain't he a beaut!!" Nilsen wrote.

She said she and her friends did not harm or kill the snake, which is seen in the video slithering away to taller grass.

"That is a big [expletive] rattlesnake right there, dude," a man's voice says in the video. "Oh my god, that [expletive] is like six foot."

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Giant great white shark ends Florida men's fishing trip Giant great white shark ends Florida men's fishing trip
Drone captures bull shark's repeated attacks on fishing boat Drone captures bull shark's repeated attacks on fishing boat
'The devil's lamb' captured after escaping auction in Georgia 'The devil's lamb' captured after escaping auction in Georgia
Man breaks promise to wife, wins $4 million lottery prize Man breaks promise to wife, wins $4 million lottery prize
California man launches steam-powered rocket 1,875 feet California man launches steam-powered rocket 1,875 feet